Day not far when India will be ready to host Olympics: Anurag Thakur1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Thakur praised the sports facilities in Madhya Pradesh after releasing the 'Khelo India Youth Games-2002' logo earlier in the day
Thakur praised the sports facilities in Madhya Pradesh after releasing the 'Khelo India Youth Games-2002' logo earlier in the day
Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Sports, said on Monday that India was prepared to host any event under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that the day when it will be prepared to host the Olympics is not far off.