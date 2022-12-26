Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Sports, said on Monday that India was prepared to host any event under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that the day when it will be prepared to host the Olympics is not far off.

He was talking to reporters after inspecting sports facilities in Bhopal.

"Everything is possible in India. The country is ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G-20 presidency is sending out a message that India is touching new heights. A new India is being made in which sports will have a big role to play. The day is not far when India will be ready to host the Olympics," he said.

Thakur praised the sports facilities in Madhya Pradesh after releasing the "Khelo India Youth Games-2002" logo earlier in the day. The games will take place in MP in January and February. Thakur also visited the Water Sports Academy, TT Nagar Stadium, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in addition to the equestrian and shooting academies.

(With inputs from PTI)