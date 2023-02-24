Day of the hawks at MPC as members weigh inflation, growth concerns
In the February monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, four members—Shashanka Bhide, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Patra and Shaktikanta Das—voted to increase the policy repo rate by 25 bps. Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma voted against the move
Mumbai: There is a clear and rising divide between external members and others in the central bank monetary policy committee over continuing with rate hikes, economists said. And the hawks are winning.
