Day of the hawks at MPC as members weigh inflation, growth concerns

Mumbai: There is a clear and rising divide between external members and others in the central bank monetary policy committee over continuing with rate hikes, economists said. And the hawks are winning.

In the February monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, four members—Shashanka Bhide, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Patra and Shaktikanta Das—voted to increase the policy repo rate by 25 bps. Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma voted against the move.

Those in favour of the hike said a pause in the rate hike cycle at this point would be hasty, given that core inflation—inflation excluding food and fuel— is still sticky. Those against said they believe demand and economic growth could be impacted if the rate-setting panel kept raising the repo rate.

“The RBI’s latest minutes highlight clear and rising divergence among MPC members, but only two remain dovish, while the overall balance tilted towards more hawkishness," Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of emerging markets Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays said in a report on Wednesday.

According to Bajoria, the minutes showed that Bhide and Ranjan, seen as more neutral in previous MPC meetings, seem to have turned more hawkish. “Both members noted that headline inflation had been driven lower mainly by vegetable prices, while the breakdown of inflation shows that several components remain above 6%," he said.

Pointing to persistent high core inflation being a crucial concern, Bhide said it is important to reduce demand-side pressures on inflation and bring inflation expectations closer to the policy target.

“There has been considerable dissent in the MPC meetings and members, especially academicians, have taken minority approach against the policy decision," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India said in a note on Thursday.

Ghosh said the majority of members voting in unison means the minority viewpoint, especially of academics, gets lost in the record of minutes. Goyal is an emeritus professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, and Varma is a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In his brief comments released as part of the February policy minutes, Varma said that in the second half of 2021-22, India’s monetary policy was complacent about inflation, and “unacceptably high inflation" in 2022-23 is the price of that.

“In the second half of 2022-23, monetary policy has, in my view, become complacent about growth, and I fervently hope that we do not pay the price for this in terms of unacceptably low growth in 2023-24," said Varma, voting not just against the hike but also against the resolution to retain the stance of withdrawal of accommodation.

Kaushik Das, chief economist, India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank said issues raised by Goyal and Varma, justifying a pause, are important and insightful and time will reveal whether there was an element of overtightening or not.