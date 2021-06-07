Following further relaxations of lockdown curbs in the national capital, Delhi government offices resumed after one and half months on Monday with thin attendance.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier announced the reopening of Delhi's government and private offices with 50% staff attendance.

The government offices have been allowed to open with 100% attendance of Group A officers. Around 50% of officers below the Group A category will attend the offices while the rest will work from home, it added.

Most of the works dealing directly with the public such as issuance of driving licence by the Transport department, however, could not start.

The Revenue Department, which was at the forefront of handling the second surge of coronavirus, however, started registration of properties, a senior officer of the department said, according to a PTI report.

The transport department also resumed work as nearly 90% of public transport buses rolled out on the roads, said a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer.

The DDMA has authorised heads of departments to decide about staff to be called on duty and those to be allowed to work from home.

Several ministers of the Delhi government also attended their offices at the Secretariat on Monday. However, due to restrictions on the presence of staff at the offices, not much work could be undertaken on the day, said a senior government officer.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on 19 April at the peak of the second wave of coronavirus. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from 31 May in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 231 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 2 and a dip in positivity rate to 0.36. The national capital also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released on Monday.

