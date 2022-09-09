DAY-NRLM begins campaign to bring left-out rural households under its fold

The campaign also aims to ensure that SHGs are included into higher-level federations, tier two level Village Organisations (VOs) and tier three level Cluster Level Federations (CLFs)
New Delhi: Ministry of Rural Development is conducting a 15-day national campaign from 7-20 September to expedite the process of mobilisation of left-out poor rural women across the 34 states and union territories into women’s self-help groups (SHGs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).
During the campaign, institutions from each village will a conduct a mobilisation event where each member will bring a friend, or neighbour who is a non-SHG member with them.
The benefits of being a part of DAY-NRLM SHGs will be highlighted. Special strategies are also being prepared by block level staff across states to reach women in remote gram panchayats.
The campaign also aims to ensure that SHGs are included into higher-level federations, tier two level Village Organisations (VOs) and tier three level Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).
The ministry’s vision is that such federated structures will evolve into community-managed institutions for the poor that can lead programmes for livelihood and social development. Bank accounts will be opened for all the SHGs, VOs and CLFs within seven days of being formed.
