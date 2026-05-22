Days after being on the run, Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, surrendered in Jabalpur court today

After being on the run for several days, Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her matrimonial house in Bhopal on May 12, arrived at the Jabalpur court on Friday to surrender.

According to his advocate, Saurabh Sunder, Singh reached the Jabalpur court to surrender, and they are moving an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

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Meanwhile, advocate Anurag Srivastava, representing the victim's side, said the accused should have surrendered before the trial court or the investigating officer in Bhopal.

Srivastava said, "The trial court is in Bhopal, and the investigating officer is also in Bhopal; he (Twisha's husband and the accused, Samarth Singh) should surrender before them... If he wants to surrender, he should do it in the trial court or in front of the investigating officer."

MP HC issues notice on Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail The development came hours after the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice on pleas filed by Twisha Sharma's father and the state government opposing the anticipatory bail granted by a lower court to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of the 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found dead.

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According to Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the family of the deceased woman, the next hearing into the matter will be conducted on May 25.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey noted that a total of four petitions were filed in the High Court. One was filed by the government, challenging the bail granted to Samarth Singh's mother by the lower sessions court. Another petition was filed by the victim's father, challenging Giribala Singh's bail. He added, "Hearing both of these petitions today, the High Court has issued a notice and scheduled the next hearing for the 25th. This hearing will involve arguments regarding why her (the victim's mother-in-law's) bail should not be cancelled, focusing on the points of challenge and the legal deficiencies involved."

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Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: Madhya Pradesh govt gives consent for CBI probe

MP High Court permits second post-mortem Pandey informed that the High Court also permitted a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma. He noted that after the High Court heard the petition of the victim's family, it directed the AIIMS Delhi Director to form a committee and send a team of experts to AIIMS Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem. The family had approached the High Court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

Twisha Sharma's husband withdraws bail plea Pandey also noted that Samarth Singh, Twisha Sharma's husband, who has been evading arrest since May 12, has withdrawn his bail application from the High Court, stating that he would surrender either before the investigative agency or the court.

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His lawyer withdrew the bail plea with the liberty that he would either surrender before the investigating agency or the court, and the court or investigating officer would take appropriate action accordingly, the advocate added.

MP High Court recommends CBI probe According to an ANI report, earlier today, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death case of Twisha Sharma and granted consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

The 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, was married to Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December last year. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband, Singh, and in-laws. Police registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.