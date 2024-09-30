Days after PM Modi’s visit, US opens 250,000 additional visa slots for Indians

The US Mission to India has opened 250,000 new visa appointment slots, benefiting various categories of Indian travelers. This initiative follows Prime Minister Modi's recent visit and aims to strengthen US-India relations by facilitating timely interviews for applicants.

Published30 Sep 2024, 03:42 PM IST
President Joe Biden talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves the Quad leaders summit in Delaware.
President Joe Biden talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves the Quad leaders summit in Delaware.(AP)

The US Mission to India announced the opening of 250,000 new visa appointment slots on Monday — days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US and held meetings with President Joe Biden. The new lots will be allocated to Indian travellers applying under various categories including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

“The new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship. The US Mission to India has already surpassed one million non-imigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year. We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses and facilitating tourism,” read a post shared by the US Embassy in India.

"More than 1.2 million Indians have traveled to the United States year to date in 2024 — a 35% increase over the same period in 2023. At least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDays after PM Modi’s visit, US opens 250,000 additional visa slots for Indians

