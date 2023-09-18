The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said, adding that he was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

They said that the deceased soldier hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

The officials said unidentified armed men abducted Sepoy Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10 am on Saturday. His 10-year-old son was the only eyewitness to the crime.

His son informed the officials that three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch, PTI reported.

"The armed men placed a pistol on the Sepoy’s head and forced him into a white vehicle before fleeing the spot," officials said quoting his son.

"There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning. Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head," officials added as quoted by PTI.

Sepoy Kom is survived by wife, daughter, and son. The last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, officials said, adding the army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family.

The targeted killing of an Indian Army soldier comes days after a sub-inspector of Manipur police was shot dead in the Churachandpur district of the ethnic violence-hit state. Sub-inspector Onkhomang Haokip was killed while on duty at N. Chingphei village.

(With PTI inputs)