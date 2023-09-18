Days after police officer killed in Manipur, Army solider found dead1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Indian Army soldier found dead in Manipur village; identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps.
The body of an Indian Army soldier was found at Khuningthek village in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said, adding that he was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.