DBS says not concerned about exposure to Adani group
- DBS Group CEO said that exposure to Adani Group is tightly managed
DBS Group has a tightly managed exposure to India's troubled Adani group of companies, Piyush Gupta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Southeast Asia's largest bank said on Monday. He added that the company does not see any material increase in refinancing costs for Indian business groups despite attacks on Adani Group.
