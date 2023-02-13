DBS says not concerned about exposure to Adani group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit topped estimates, helped by lending gains as a strong capital base allowed the bank to deliver a special dividend. Net income increased 69% to S$2.34 billion ($1.76 billion) in the three months ended December 31, beating an average estimate of S$2.17 billion from four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. A special dividend of 50 Singapore cents a share for the period will take the year’s total payout to S$2 a share.