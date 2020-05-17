DBT played crucial role in implementing PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, says Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government’s technology-driven direct benefit transfer (DBT) has been crucial in implementing PM Garib Kalyan Yojana that was rolled out to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable amid the covid-19 crisis.

As many as 2.20 crore building and construction workers received financial support worth ₹3,950 crore. “The money was directly transferred into their account. All this was possible because of DBT," Sitharaman said.

During the lockdown, direct benefit transfer of ₹2,000 each was provided to 8.19 crore beneficiaries under PM KISAN scheme. As many as 20 crore Jan Dhan Account women account holders will receive ₹500 for three months, with ₹10,025 crore already transferred. Besides, 6.81 free cylinders reached Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and over 12 lakh EPFO holders benefitted from the withdrawal of non-refundable withdrawal advance, which amount to ₹3,360 crore

“State governments, NAFED, Food Corporation of India made a lot of effort to give upfront grains to those in need," the minister said.

India had rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package under a newly-framed Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on 26 March, comprising about 1% of its gross domestic product. The package included cash transfers, increasing wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act from ₹182 per day to ₹202 per day, and a one-time transfer of ₹500 per month for three months to women’s Jan Dhan accounts.

Sitharaman today announced a series of measures focussing on rural jobs, health, education and support to states and businesses as part of the last tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package announced to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

