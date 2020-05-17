DBT played crucial role in implementing PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, says Sitharaman

During the lockdown, direct benefit transfer of ₹2,000 each was provided to 8.19 crore beneficiaries under PM KISAN scheme. As many as 20 crore Jan Dhan Account women account holders will receive ₹500 for three months, with ₹10,025 crore already transferred. Besides, 6.81 free cylinders reached Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and over 12 lakh EPFO holders benefitted from the withdrawal of non-refundable withdrawal advance, which amount to ₹3,360 crore