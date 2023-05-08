Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a stunning chase to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The visitors were set an imposing target of 215 runs, but they showed tremendous character to reach the target with a ball to spare. The star of the show was Glenn Phillips, who produced a breathtaking knock of 44 runs off just 17 balls to lead his side to a remarkable victory.

David Warner, who led SRH as the skipper in the earlier seasons, was highly impressed with Phillips and his team. The Australian cricketer took to Twitter to congratulate his former team. After the game, David Warner hailed Phillips for his match-winning knock of 7-ball 25, saying, “How goods the IPL, Glenn Phillips take a bow, Well played Sunrisers."

Phillips received the Player of the Match award for facing only seven balls. Sanjay Manjrekar reminded Phillips that, earlier, it was Dinesh Karthik who won the award after having faced only nine balls.

The chase began with Anmolpreet Singh making a significant impact, scoring 33 runs off 25 balls in the powerplay. Young Abhishek Sharma then took the reins and stitched a crucial partnership of 65 runs with Rahul Tripathi. Heinrich Klaasen provided further support with a 41-run partnership alongside Tripathi. Sharma was the pick of the batsmen, scoring 55 runs off 34 balls with five boundaries and two sixes.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal's spell of 4 for 29 threatened to derail SRH's chase as they lost wickets in quick succession. Aiden Markram departed for just 6 runs off 5 balls, leaving SRH at 174 for 5 at the start of the penultimate over, requiring 40 runs off the last two overs.

Enter Phillips, who had been warming the bench for SRH until this point. He came out all guns blazing, smashing a hat-trick of sixes and a boundary off Kartik Tyagi's bowling in the 19th over. He single-handedly reduced the equation to 17 off the last over, but he departed on the fourth ball of the over.

Despite the loss of Phillips, Abdul Samad held his nerve to hit a six off the final ball of the innings, sealing a record chase for SRH. Samad had earlier been given a reprieve by a no-ball decision on the final ball of the penultimate over when Jos Buttler completed a catch at long off.

The victory keeps SRH's playoff hopes alive, while Rajasthan Royals miss out on a chance to climb up to third in the points table. It was an enthralling encounter that showcased the best of T20 cricket, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and resilience. The fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium were treated to a spectacle they will not forget anytime soon.