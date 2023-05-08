DC skipper David Warner hails Sunrisers Hyderabad, Glenn Phillips after SRH’s stunning victory against Rajasthan2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Glenn Phillips received the Player of the Match award after scoring match-winning 7-ball 25.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off a stunning chase to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The visitors were set an imposing target of 215 runs, but they showed tremendous character to reach the target with a ball to spare. The star of the show was Glenn Phillips, who produced a breathtaking knock of 44 runs off just 17 balls to lead his side to a remarkable victory.
