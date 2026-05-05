DC vs CSK IPL match today: Check Delhi traffic advisory for routes around Arun Jaitley Stadium; metro extends timings

Delhi Capitals are set for an intense showdown with the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Ahead of the highly awaited clash, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for 5 May, alerting about route closures and diversions. Delhi metro also extended trin timings in view of IPL 2026 match.

Commuters and visitors must take note of diversions, parking curbs and designated entry routes. Eventhough the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take place between 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM, traffic curbs will come into effect much earlier. As per the notice, restrictions will be imposed on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to midnight.

Advertisement

The advisory states, “In view of the Tata Indian Premier League 2026 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, special traffic arrangements will be in place.” The cricket match is scheduled between 7:00 PM and 10:30 PM.

Also Read | DC vs CSK preview: 2 more points will open up IPL 2026 points table

Considering the popularity of IPL matches and the expected large turnout of spectators, authorities anticipate heavy traffic congestion in and around the stadium area.

Advertisement

To manage the situation efficiently, several traffic diversions and restrictions will be implemented. Traffic movement long key routes such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg will be affected from 5:00 PM till 12:00 midnight.

Routes closed According to the advisory, heavy and commercial vehicles will not be allowed on several important stretches including

Daryaganj to Delhi Gate Chowk

Delhi Gate Chowk to Guru Nanak Chowk

ITO to Delhi Gate Routes to avoid The advisory also strongly recommends that commuters must avoid the following high-traffic areas during the match hours.

JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate)

Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from Delhi Gate to ITO) For spectators attending the match, clear entry guidelines have been provided. To access the stadium visitor must approach Gates 1 to 8 (South Side) via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Entry from Gates 10 to 15 (East Side) will be accessible through JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal. Gates 16 to 18 (West Side) can also be reached via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg located near petrol pump.

Advertisement

Delhi Metro extends timings for IPL match Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a notice announcing extension of metro timings. The post on X states, “Delhi Metro has extended last train timings on all lines for IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on 5th May ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for all cricket lovers heading home after the game.” Some trains will run even beyond 2:00 AM while as per regular timings metro service closes by 11:00 PM.

“The last train timings may be curtailed/extended further in accordance with match completion timings,” the advisory further notes. Metro services will be available much later than usual to manage late-night crowd movement, provide safe and convenient public transport and reduce traffic congestion. Some metro lines, including Pink and Magenta will run well past midnight up to 2:20 AM.

Advertisement