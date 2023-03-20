DCB Bank debuts Visa powered TravelSmart Card with low currency mark-up charge for International travel2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:54 PM IST
For international travel, DCB Bank introduces the DCB TravelSmart Card, a DCB Debit Card powered by Visa that has a foreign currency mark-up of as little as 2%.
For international travel, DCB Bank introduces the DCB TravelSmart Card, a DCB Debit Card powered by Visa that has a foreign currency mark-up of as little as 2%. When used in India, the DCB TravelSmart Card acts like a debit card. It provides customers with the three advantages of hassle-free travel without the need to purchase specific foreign currencies, insurance coverage, and the freedom of earning an alluring interest rate on the money remaining in their DCB Savings Bank accounts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×