For international travel, DCB Bank introduces the DCB TravelSmart Card, a DCB Debit Card powered by Visa that has a foreign currency mark-up of as little as 2%. When used in India, the DCB TravelSmart Card acts like a debit card. It provides customers with the three advantages of hassle-free travel without the need to purchase specific foreign currencies, insurance coverage, and the freedom of earning an alluring interest rate on the money remaining in their DCB Savings Bank accounts.

All major currencies are supported with the DCB TravelSmart Card, which also tempts customers with mark-up fees as low as 2% on international transactions. Customers often save more while using this card while going overseas because the mark-up cost is lower than with other cards. A set of traveller's insurance policies. For international travel, the DCB TravelSmart Card provides free travel insurance that includes coverage for baggage loss, baggage delay, flight delay, and loss of personal documents. Insurance coverage of INR 1,00,000 (local and international) for accidental death (by rail, road, or air only), as well as INR 2,00,000 for lost card liability. Also, the cardholder has access to special deals and promotions from Visa from time to time.

DCB TravelSmart is a standard debit card linked to the customer's DCB Savings Bank account, unlike other travel and forex cards that need customers to load a particular foreign currency according to the destination country. Customers continue to receive a competitive interest rate on their savings account balances as a result. When a cardholder swipes or uses their card outside of their home nation, the currency of that location is automatically chosen, and their savings bank account is deducted. As required by the savings bank account regulations, the remaining amount continues to generate interest.

DCB Bank's Head of Retail Banking Praveen Kutty said, "Indian travellers are opting for international experiences. Long and short holidays, staycations, business travel and medical travel are an increasing trend. DCB TravelSmart Card is an ideal international card with features that travellers would love to have. The last thing a traveller wants is the stress of loading the card, linking it with a bank account, and paying a high foreign exchange rate and mark-up fees. Thus, DCB TravelSmart makes international travel smooth and less stressful."

He added, "Moreover, no requirement of pre-currency change and insurance cover makes DCB TravelSmart Card a perfect travel buddy. Through this product, we aim to create unique travel experiences for our customers."

It is simple and quick to switch from an existing DCB Debit Card to a DCB TravelSmart Card. As of December 31, 2022, DCB Bank Ltd was a private sector bank with 418 locations across India.