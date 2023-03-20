DCB Bank debuts Visa powered TravelSmart Card with low currency mark-up charge for International travel

All major currencies are supported with the DCB TravelSmart Card, which also tempts customers with mark-up fees as low as 2% on international transactions. Customers often save more while using this card while going overseas because the mark-up cost is lower than with other cards. A set of traveller's insurance policies. For international travel, the DCB TravelSmart Card provides free travel insurance that includes coverage for baggage loss, baggage delay, flight delay, and loss of personal documents. Insurance coverage of INR 1,00,000 (local and international) for accidental death (by rail, road, or air only), as well as INR 2,00,000 for lost card liability. Also, the cardholder has access to special deals and promotions from Visa from time to time.