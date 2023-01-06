DCB Bank offers a special offer on remittance service for a limited time period

The Bank's profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was INR 112 crore, a growth of 73% over the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The YoY growth rate for advances was 18%, while the YoY growth rate for deposits was 16%. On September 30, 2022, the Gross NPA was 3.89% whereas the net NPA as of September 30, 2022, was 1.54%. As of September 30, 2022, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 72.83%, and without taking Gold Loan NPAs into account, it was 74.21%. As of September 30, 2022, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was 17.91% (with Tier I at 14.94% and Tier II at 2.97% as per Basel III criteria), indicating that capital adequacy was still robust.