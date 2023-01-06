DCB Bank offers a special offer on remittance service for a limited time period

DCB Bank offers a special offer on remittance service for a limited time period2 min read . 09:29 PM IST
- To celebrate the festive season, DCB Bank is giving customers who transfer money by January 15th, 2023, up to 20 paise off per rupee.
To celebrate the festive season, DCB Bank is giving customers who transfer money by January 15th, 2023, up to 20 paise off per rupee. Indian citizens who are residents can send money to the authorised nations via net banking by using the DCB Remit online service from any Indian bank account. Any citizen can easily send money to anyone who has travelled overseas. DCB Remit expedites, secures, promotes transparency, and lowers the cost of money transactions.
DCB Bank has said in a statement that “For remittances of 2,000 to 5,000 in foreign currency, a DCB Remit user can use Code: CHRTEN and get 10 paise off. For remitting 5,000 to 8,000 in foreign currency, use Code: CHRFIF and get 15 paise off & for remittance above 8,000 in foreign currency, use Code: CHRTWE and get 20 paise off. Funds can be transferred in six currencies – USD, AUD, GBP, SGD, CAD and EURO. This offer is valid on multiple transactions booked within the time period."
Without having an account with DCB Bank, residents of India can use DCB Remit's services. They simply need to do the one-time registration and use DCB Remit to send money abroad by visiting www.dcbremit.com. The amount will be converted into the appropriate foreign currency and credited to the recipient's foreign account by DCB Bank when the beneficiary information and instructions to transfer money in Indian rupees have been submitted. In the case of an unforeseeable scenario, the money transfer may be monitored in real-time and even halted while in process.
The Bank's profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was INR 112 crore, a growth of 73% over the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The YoY growth rate for advances was 18%, while the YoY growth rate for deposits was 16%. On September 30, 2022, the Gross NPA was 3.89% whereas the net NPA as of September 30, 2022, was 1.54%. As of September 30, 2022, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was 72.83%, and without taking Gold Loan NPAs into account, it was 74.21%. As of September 30, 2022, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was 17.91% (with Tier I at 14.94% and Tier II at 2.97% as per Basel III criteria), indicating that capital adequacy was still robust.
One of the top private sector lenders, DCB Bank has 410 branches (as of September 30, 2022) all throughout India. Retail, micro-SMEs, SMEs, mid-Corporate, Microfinance Institutions (MFI), Agriculture, Commodities, Government, Public Sector, Indian Banks, Cooperative Banks, and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) make up the Bank's business categories.
