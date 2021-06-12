DCGI approves phase-2 trial of repurposed drug colchicine for covid treatment

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the two-arm phase-II clinical trial of repurposed drug colchicine to assess its safety and efficacy in treatment of covid-19 patients.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Laxai Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad had sought approval for the trial of colchicine, which is an approved drug for treatment of gout and related inflammatory conditions.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu are partners in the clinical trial. The enrolment of patients has already begun at multiple sites across India and the trial is likely to be completed in the next 8-10 weeks.

“Colchicine in combination with standard care will be an important therapeutic intervention for covid patients with cardiac co-morbidities and also for reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines, leading to faster recovery. A number of global studies have confirmed now that cardiac complications during course of covid-19 infections and post-covid syndrome are leading to loss of many lives, and it is essential to look for new or repurposed drugs," said Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General of CSIR.

Scientists said that they are looking forward to the outcome of this phase II clinical efficacy trial of colchicine, which may lead to life-saving intervention in the management of hospitalized patients. India is one of the largest producers of this key drug and if successful, the government said, it will be made available to patients at an affordable cost.

“Colchicine can be made available to large population of India based on the results of this trial and regulatory approval," Dr Ram Upadhayay, CEO, Laxai said.

Recent clinical studies have found colchicine being associated with a significant reduction in the rates of recurrent pericarditis, post-pericardiotomy syndrome, and peri-procedural atrial fibrillation following cardiac surgery and atrial fibrillation ablation.

As the country is looking at various repurposed drugs and adding more vaccines for covid-19, the trajectory of the pandemic in the country has shown a gradual decline over the last few weeks. India reported 84,332 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 70 days. However, the death rate hasn’t reduced much as 3,995 people succumbed to covid infection in the last 24 hours.

A net decline of 40,981 cases has been witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now about 3.68% of the country's total positive cases. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 25 crore today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.