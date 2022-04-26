DCGI gives emergency use nod to three Covid-19 vaccines for kids: Key points2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2022, 06:49 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccinations for kids in India were started from 3 January onwards for those in the 15-18 age group
India's drug regulator on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.
In addition to this, Zydus Cadila vaccine (ZycovD) was given approval for its two-dose vaccine for children above the age of 12 years.
The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).
Here's everything you need to know about the development: