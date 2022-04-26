India's drug regulator on Tuesday granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

In addition to this, Zydus Cadila vaccine (ZycovD) was given approval for its two-dose vaccine for children above the age of 12 years.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

Here's everything you need to know about the development:

Corbevax received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in February 2022 for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

It is currently being used to inoculate children against Covid-19 in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years on 24 December last year.

The vaccine has only been rolled out for children over 15 under the national inoculation drive as of now.

ZycovD, which will now be administered on day 0 and day 28, was earlier approved in a three-dose regimen to be administered on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

The DCGI had earlier also given its nod to Serum Institute of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted use in the age group of 12-17 years.

The move paves the way for giving protection to a majority of school-going children at a time when several parts of the country are seeing a spike in coronavirus infections.

The medical director of the Lok Nayak Hospital had recently warned that children below the age of 12 are at a higher risk of infections as they do not have immunity from the vaccine yet.

Covid-19 vaccinations for minors in India were started from 3 January onwards for those in the 15-18 age group.

The drive later expanded on 16 March to include children aged above 12.

So far, more than 2.70 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.