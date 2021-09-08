DCGI grants EUA to Truenat for Nipah virus tests

NEW DELHI : The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization (EAU) to Truenat, a real-time PCR platform, to conduct Nipah virus tests, the company said on Wednesday.

Goa-based healthcare company Molbio Diagnostics manufactures ‘Truenat Real-Time PCR’. While Truenat machines are deployed across the country for diagnosis of infectious diseases such as TB, covid-19, hepatitis, and others, this is the first kit in India to receive regulatory approval for Nipah virus test, the firm claimed.

Truenat is an indigenous portable, battery-operated, IoT-enabled point of care RT-PCR platform that can test nearly 30 diseases, and results take less than an hour.

The R&D work on the Truenat test for Nipah virus was first started in 2018 in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology, Pune (ICMR).

“The ability to quickly deploy the platform to the point of need and the rapid testing capability makes it a powerful tool in diagnosis and containment of the Nipah Virus. This collaboration with NIV allows us to react quickly in times of need such emergencies," said Chandrasekhar Nair, Director & CTO of Molbio Diagnostics.

Nipah virus is an emerging zoonotic disease that causes severe illness in humans. Signs and symptoms range from asymptomatic to acute respiratory infection and fatal encephalitis. The virus spreads to humans when they consume fruits contaminated by the saliva of fruit bats infected by the virus.

Kerala last week reported a case of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district. The Union health ministry said a suspected case of Nipah was found in a 12-year-old boy on 3 September, who showed symptoms of encephalitis and myocarditis. The boy was hospitalized and died on Sunday morning. The Union government has rushed a team of national centre to Kerala for disease control.

Prior to the current reported case, India has reported three NiV outbreaks in the past – Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia in 2007 (West Bengal) and Kozhikode and Malappuram (Kerala) in 2018.

The 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kerala was traced to fruit bats in the area. The outbreak was localized in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala and claimed 17 lives.

