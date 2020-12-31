OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DCGI hints at jab nod ahead of SEC meet
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo (REUTERS)

DCGI hints at jab nod ahead of SEC meet

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 10:59 PM IST Leroy Leo

The SEC is an independent committee of experts, set up by the DCGI, to approve covid-related proposals, including vaccines

India is likely to get a covid-19 vaccine this New Year, Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani hinted on Thursday. “It has been a wonderful experience and probably we will have a Happy New Year with something in hand. That’s what I can hint at," he said at a webinar, The Science of Vaccine Development, organized by the department of biotechnology.

The development comes a day before the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) meets on Friday to review Serum Institute of India’s and Bharat Biotech International’s emergency use authorisation applications for their respective vaccine candidates, Covishield and Covaxin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FASTags have been sold only by authorized banks so far. Photo: Mint

FASTag: Mandatory implementation of from today. 3 points

1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
The pace of contraction in the economy slowed in the September quarter to 7.5% from a historic 23.9% contraction in the June quarter due to the shock caused by the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. BLOOMBERG

Core sector sees sharper contraction in November

2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
The London Eye attraction (L) and Britain's Houses of Parliament (R) are seen on the banks of the River Thames at sunrise in London on December 31, 2020 on the day that the Brexit transition period ends and Britain leaves the EU single market and customs union four-and-a-half years after voting to leave the bloc.

Brexit becomes reality as UK quits EU single market

6 min read . 05:46 AM IST
2021: The Year Of The Great Reset

2021: The Year Of The Great Reset

14 min read . 12:18 AM IST

The SEC is an independent committee of experts, set up by the DCGI, to approve covid-related proposals, including vaccines.

The members can ask the companies for more data if they find that the proposals and data were not satisfactory. Typically, the DCGI clears a proposal for approval or emergency licensure only after the SEC’s recommendation.

The SEC will meet for the third time in a month to look at data provided by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for emergency use licence.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout