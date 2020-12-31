Subscribe
Home >News >India >DCGI hints at jab nod ahead of SEC meet
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine as she prepares to vaccinate a Russian Army service member at a clinic in the city of Rostov-On-Don, Russia December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

DCGI hints at jab nod ahead of SEC meet

1 min read . 31 Dec 2020 Leroy Leo

The SEC is an independent committee of experts, set up by the DCGI, to approve covid-related proposals, including vaccines

India is likely to get a covid-19 vaccine this New Year, Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani hinted on Thursday. “It has been a wonderful experience and probably we will have a Happy New Year with something in hand. That’s what I can hint at," he said at a webinar, The Science of Vaccine Development, organized by the department of biotechnology.

The development comes a day before the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) meets on Friday to review Serum Institute of India’s and Bharat Biotech International’s emergency use authorisation applications for their respective vaccine candidates, Covishield and Covaxin.

The SEC is an independent committee of experts, set up by the DCGI, to approve covid-related proposals, including vaccines.

The members can ask the companies for more data if they find that the proposals and data were not satisfactory. Typically, the DCGI clears a proposal for approval or emergency licensure only after the SEC’s recommendation.

The SEC will meet for the third time in a month to look at data provided by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for emergency use licence.

