DCGI mandates adherence to BIS standards for medical devices, strengthening of testing protocols
The directive follows reports of several instances where medical devices were not tested according to established norms, potentially compromising product quality and posing health risks.
New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Raghuvanshi, has mandated that medical device manufacturers and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing laboratories comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for product testing.