DCGI nod to export of nearly 2L Serum's malaria vaccine1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 06:59 PM IST
- This vaccine is developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute in the UK
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will allow the export of approximately 2 lakh doses of Malaria vaccine which is produced in India. This vaccine is developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute in the UK, sources close to the development have revealed.