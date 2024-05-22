New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Raghuvanshi, has directed state authorities to withdraw AstraZeneca’s Olaparib Tablets, 100mg and 150mg, due to potential adverse effects on patients who have received three or more prior lines of chemotherapy.

The decision will impact the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer patients with specific genetic mutations.

Withdrawing drug

AstraZeneca, which received approval for Olaparib in 2018, has submitted an application to withdraw the drug for patients with gBRCA mutations (breast cancer) and advanced ovarian cancer, especially those who have undergone multiple chemotherapy treatments.

Also read | Govt revisiting the standards for medical devices considering evolving technology in medical sciences

According to the DCGI, the move follows a post-hoc subgroup analysis that indicated potential adverse effects on patients treated with Olaparib.

“Based on the post hoc subgroup analysis indicating a potential detrimental effect on overall survival (OS) for Olaprarib compared to the chemotherapy control arm in subgroup of patients, who have received three or more prior lines of chemotherapy, the firm has now been directed to withdraw the said indication and revise the package insert" the DCGI said in a letter, which was reviewed by Mint.

“In view of above circumstances, you (state drug regulators) are requested to direct all the manufacturers of the said drug under your judications to withdraw marketing of the product and submit the revised package insert," he said.

Raghuvanshi said state regulators must ensure implementation of the order until further notice. However, despite this withdrawal, Olaparib will continue to be marketed for other approved indications, he added.

Olaparib, marketed under the brand name Lynparza, was valued at $10.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $19.49 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2024 and 2030.

“We wish to inform you that the company has now received permission for voluntary withdrawal of Olaparib (Lynparza) 100mg and 150 mg tablets from the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation)," AstraZeneca said in a filing with the BSE.

Also read | AstraZeneca admits rare blood clot risk from covid jabs as it faces class action lawsuit in UK

Queries sent to a health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!