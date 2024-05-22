DCGI orders withdrawal of Olaparib for select cancer patients over safety concerns
The decision will impact the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer patients with specific genetic mutations, undergoing multiple chemotherapy treatments.
New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Raghuvanshi, has directed state authorities to withdraw AstraZeneca’s Olaparib Tablets, 100mg and 150mg, due to potential adverse effects on patients who have received three or more prior lines of chemotherapy.