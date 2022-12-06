DCGI panel backs nod for India’s 1st flu shot from Cadila1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:40 AM IST
The committee met in the last week of November and deliberated on the phase-3 clinical trials report submitted by the firm.
The committee met in the last week of November and deliberated on the phase-3 clinical trials report submitted by the firm.
NEW DELHI : The Subject Expert Committee of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting manufacturing approval to Cadila Pharmaceutical for India’s first indigenously developed seasonal flu vaccine. However, the final nod can be given only by the regulator.