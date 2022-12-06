Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
DCGI panel backs nod for India's 1st flu shot from Cadila

DCGI panel backs nod for India’s 1st flu shot from Cadila

1 min read . 12:40 AM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Health experts say a home-grown influenza vaccine could provide relief to patients. (AP)

The committee met in the last week of November and deliberated on the phase-3 clinical trials report submitted by the firm.

NEW DELHI :The Subject Expert Committee of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting manufacturing approval to Cadila Pharmaceutical for India’s first indigenously developed seasonal flu vaccine. However, the final nod can be given only by the regulator.

The committee met in the last week of November and deliberated on the phase-3 clinical trials report submitted by the firm. The expert panel has asked the company to submit the data safety monitoring report for children.

At present, doctors prescribe imported flu jabs for children, elderly and patients with respiratory illnesses. In many other countries, flu jabs are routinely given to the general population as a preventive measure. “After detailed deliberation the committee recommended for grant of manufacturing permission for Quadrivalent Seasonal Influenza Virus-Like Particle (VLP) Vaccine," stated the minutes of the meeting seen by Mint.

Queries sent to the Cadila pharmaceutical and health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

Health experts say a home-grown influenza vaccine could provide relief to patients.

“Generally, we recommend influenza vaccine to school going kids, people above 50 years of age and having co-morbid conditions. If these people contract influenza, then their symptoms can get converted into severe respiratory illness," said Dr Bobby Bhalhotra, senior pulmonologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

“There are about 26 such flu variants and every year different variants of influenza circulate such as H1N1, H1N3 etc. We give vaccine to those who are in need and there are a few international vaccines available imported from other countries. They cost around 700 to 1,200 per dose per year. Definitely, Indian origin vaccines will give huge relief," he added.

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
