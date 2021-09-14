The Centre on Tuesday informed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given permission to the Christian Medical College Vellore to start a trial on the mixing of vaccines. “A couple of such studies have been initiated. We need more scientific data to get more clarity," said Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology.

Swarup also said that Biological E is very advanced in its trials. “Parallelly their vaccine manufacturing is underway. When the vaccine will actually roll out depends on a no. of things. We are confident it'll be good as so far it has shown very interesting results," she added.

Last month, it was reported that the drug controller had given its approval for conducting a study on the mixing of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in India.

The study will be conducted by the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, news agency PTI had reported.

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on July 29 had recommended granting permission for conducting the study.

The report said that the trial would involve 300 healthy volunteers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed in its study that the combination of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, the two main vaccines of the Covid vaccination programme, conducted on 18 people, had elicited better safety and immunogenicity results.

In the study, ICMR had compared the safety and immunogenicity profile with those individuals who received either Covaxin or Covishield and it showed better results.

The findings of the study suggested that immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity.

However, a WHO expert panel last moth said that studies on mixing and matching of doses of Covid vaccines required cautious interpretation.

