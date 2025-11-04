India’s drug regulator denies approval to Serum's new TB vaccine, calls for new study
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 04 Nov 2025, 07:21 pm IST
India's top drug regulator cited insufficient evidence of efficacy in the two studies conducted by Serum Institute and ICMR. A vaccine is vital for India as the country battles a severe TB crisis.
New Delhi: India’s top drug regulator has denied approval for Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.’s new tuberculosis vaccine, calling the test data “not adequate and conclusive", according to a document and two government officials familiar with the matter.
