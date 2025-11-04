Tuberculosis (TB), mainly caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis in humans, is the biggest killer among communicable diseases in India, with about 2.6 million new cases and 321,095 deaths reported in 2024, according to the Union health ministry’s India TB report. While the country targets to eliminate the disease by the end of this year, five years ahead of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) deadline of 2030, the task has become challenging in the absence of a protective TB vaccine.