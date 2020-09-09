DCGI sends showcause notice to Serum Institute on AstraZeneca’s trial suspension

The country’s apex drug controller has sent a show-cause notice to Serum Institute of India seeking an explanation about why it was not informed about AstraZeneca Plc pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for covid-19 in other countries, two senior officials in the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) told Mint.

In his letter to the company, Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani, who heads CDSCO has sought an explanation on the matter “immediately", failing which "it shall be construed that you have no explanation to offer and action deemed fit will be taken against you", the officials said.

One of the actions that could be taken, as per the letter, is suspension of the permission granted to the company to conduct the trial till patient safety is established.

The company was also asked why it had not submitted casualty analysis of the reported serious event.

The adverse event referred to in the letter was an ‘unexplained illness’ observed in a volunteer who was given the dose, based on which AstraZeneca late Tuesday had temporarily halted its trials.

While UK-based AstraZeneca did not elaborate on the nature of the adverse effects of the vaccine, the company said it plans to resume the study after conducting an expedited review of the safety data by an independent committee.

On the other hand, Serum Institute said it was not told to pause the trial.

"We are going by DCGI's direction and so far, were not told to pause the trials. If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols," Serum Institute said in a statement after the DCGI notice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune-based firm had said that the trial of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, will continue in India as planned despite the British drugmaker pausing its phase 3 trial of the vaccine.

“We can’t comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all," Serum Institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca signed a pact with Serum Institute in June for manufacturing a billion doses of the vaccine at its Pune facility. Serum Institute is also conducting phase 2 and 3 trials of the vaccine on 1,600 patients across 17 sites in India.

Serum Institute’s trial has been on a procedural pause for about a week as the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the trial is reviewing the data following the inoculation of 100 participants as part of the phase 2 study, two other sources aware of the clinical trial said.

AstraZeneca is conducting trials of the vaccine, code-named AZD1222, in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the US, and also plans to start trials in Japan and Russia. These trials will enrol as many as 50,000 participants globally, it said in a statement on 31 August.

Results from the late-stage trials are anticipated later this year, depending on the rate of infection within the clinical trial communities.

In July, interim results from the phase I/II trial were published in The Lancet, which showed the vaccine was tolerated and generated robust dual immune responses against the SARS-CoV2 virus in all evaluated participants.

