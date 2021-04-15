Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DCGI to decide on foreign vaccine makers' application in 3 days post submission

DCGI to decide on foreign vaccine makers' application in 3 days post submission

Premium
Earlier the health ministry had announced the fast-tracking of emergency authorisation applications for vaccines already authorised for emergency use by drug regulators in the US, UK, EU and Japan. (PTI)
2 min read . 02:55 PM IST Leroy Leo

  • The entire process from application to issuance of certificate for registration of oversees manufacturing site and the covid-19 vaccine, and its import license will be done within six working days, according to the health ministry

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani will take a decision on giving emergency authorisation to foreign vaccines within three days of submission of application, the health ministry said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani will take a decision on giving emergency authorisation to foreign vaccines within three days of submission of application, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The entire process from application to issuance of certificate for registration of oversees manufacturing site and the covid-19 vaccine, and its import license will be done within six working days, the health ministry said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The entire process from application to issuance of certificate for registration of oversees manufacturing site and the covid-19 vaccine, and its import license will be done within six working days, the health ministry said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline

The application can be submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), which Somani heads, by the foreign manufacturer through its Indian subsidiary or through its authorized agent in India, the government said.

The new norms follow the health ministry’s announcement on Tuesday to fast-track emergency authorisation applications for vaccines already authorised for emergency use by drug regulators in the US, UK, European Union and Japan or those that have been cleared by the WHO, making them eligible for use in India without having to conduct a local bridging trial.

Under the fast-tracked regulatory pathway for foreign vaccines authorised by the five regulators, the DCGI can clear the vaccine for restricted emergency use in India if meets three conditions—it will be used as per the national covid-19 vaccination guidelines, the first 100 beneficiaries of the vaccines will be assessed for seven days for safety before it is widely rolled out and the company initiates post-approval bridging trials within 30 days of such approval.

When the vaccines are rolled out, each batch of the vaccine will be released by Central Drugs Laboratory(CDL), Kasauli after testing the vaccine, just like it happens for other vaccines.

The move comes at a time when India is facing an acute shortage of vaccines as both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International struggle to scale up production of Covishield and Covaxin, respectively, to meet domestic demand even as India topped the daily infection counts of other countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India to leverage CNG pipeline grid to transport hydrogen: Dharmendra Pradhan

3 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Premium

Covid vaccines made by foreign companies: Govt to decide on emergency use applications in 3 days

3 min read . 03:11 PM IST
Premium

Households owning TV sets grow 7% during 2018-20: BARC

3 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Premium

Hospitals in India battle surge of covid patients and daily cases cross 2 lakh

2 min read . 02:33 PM IST

On Wednesday, India added more than 200,000 new cases, a new record for the country which is reeling under a second wave. As such vaccinations have become crucial weapon in curbing the spread of the disease. However, the shortage of vaccines has proved to be a hindrance.

The government’s move to fast-track the authorisation process for foreign vaccines was aimed at facilitating quicker access to foreign vaccines and encourage imports including that of bulk drug material and optimal utilization of domestic fill and finish capacity.

The move could pave the way for the use of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines in India. Vaccines made by the three companies have proved to be the workhorses of the US government’s immunization drive.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.