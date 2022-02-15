Another vaccine in India has been recommended for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Subject Expert Committee, according to a news report by the ANI agency. Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E's Covid vaccine, Corbevax, has reportedly got a nod from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)'s expert committee for the age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions.

Corbevax will likely get final approval soon. The Corbevax will be the second vaccine after Covaxin which has received EUA for those below 18 years of age. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company will be submitting data soon for clinical trials done on children aged below 12 years, the news agency added.

The DCGI has already approved Corbevax, which is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, for restricted use in emergency situations among adults on December 28.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperatures and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack. The expected cost of the vaccine is ₹145 excluding taxes.

ANI citing government sources said that the central government has placed an order for Corbevax. The order has been placed for five crore doses.

The government of India has placed an order for 30 crore Corbevax doses on August 21 last year. The Hyderabad-based company is expected to deliver the doses this month. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking has issued the supply order of Corbevax to Biological E. The pharmaceutical company Biological E has also received permission for heterologous booster dose trials.

