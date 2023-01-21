The Delhi BJP has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday and demanded DCW chief Swati Maliwal's suspension for a ‘fair probe’ of her alleged molestation charges, according to the news agency ANI.

In the letter, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has requested the LG to suspend Swati Maliwal till the completion of the police inquiry into the alleged molestation incident with her which took place on January 19.

“Reports are indicating the man accused of molesting the DCW chief was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker," Kapoor said in the letter.

The alleged molestation incident with Swati Maliwal took place near AIIMS in the early hours of January 19 when she on a spot check of women's safety measures in the city was approached by a car driver allegedly in an inebriated condition.

"Everyone condemned the incident and it was satisfying to note that Delhi Police acted swiftly after the incident was reported and arrested the accused within an hour....But social media reports on this, as well as media reports, indicate that the eve teaser involved Harish Chandra Suryavanshi is an active worker of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party from Sangam Vihar," the letter read.

He further added that there are photographs of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi campaigning with an AAP MLA.

"This development revealing eve teaser's connection with Aam Aadmi Party has exposed Swati Maliwal and she will try her best to influence the police inquiry in the matter by using her constitutional office," the Delhi BJP spokesperson alleged.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP had raised questions over Maliwal's molesation claims, in which she alleged that the person she accused is an AAP member and her drama was part of a conspiracy that was ‘exposed’.

The DCW chief had also alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

