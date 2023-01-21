DCW chief molestation case: Delhi BJP demands Swati Maliwal's suspension2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has requested the LG to suspend Swati Maliwal till the completion of the police inquiry into the incident of alleged molestation with her on January 19.
The Delhi BJP has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday and demanded DCW chief Swati Maliwal's suspension for a ‘fair probe’ of her alleged molestation charges, according to the news agency ANI.
