DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges her house attacked, cars vandalised

In a shocking incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal's house was intruded on by an unknown person, who also vandalised the cars parked at her home on Monday. She didn't blame anyone for the attack but stated that she will be filing a complaint with Delhi Police.
In a shocking incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal's house was intruded on by an unknown person, who also vandalised the cars parked at her home on Monday. She didn't blame anyone for the attack but stated that she will be filing a complaint with Delhi Police.
The women and child rights activist took on to Twitter to inform that an unknown person not only broke destroyed her and her mother's car but also tried to forcefully enter her house. She also informed that there was no one in the house as she and her mother were out for some work.
The women and child rights activist took on to Twitter to inform that an unknown person not only broke destroyed her and her mother's car but also tried to forcefully enter her house. She also informed that there was no one in the house as she and her mother were out for some work.
The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson has filed a complaint with Delhi Police about the incident. In the end, Swati Maliwal also said that she won't step back and continue to do her work.
The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson has filed a complaint with Delhi Police about the incident. In the end, Swati Maliwal also said that she won't step back and continue to do her work.
Nearly a week ago, Swati Maliwal informed that she was getting rape threats on social media for raising her voice against the participation of filmmaker Sajid Khan in Big Boss. Sajid Khan was accused by many women during the MeToo movement of sexual harassment and exploitation.
Nearly a week ago, Swati Maliwal informed that she was getting rape threats on social media for raising her voice against the participation of filmmaker Sajid Khan in Big Boss. Sajid Khan was accused by many women during the MeToo movement of sexual harassment and exploitation.
At that time also, Swati Maliwal had filed an FIR with Delhi Police and also made clear that she won't step back and continue to oppose Sajid Khan. Even in her recent tweet where she informed about the attack, Swati Maliwal again clearly mentioned that she won't be afraid of continuing her work because of such incidents.
At that time also, Swati Maliwal had filed an FIR with Delhi Police and also made clear that she won't step back and continue to oppose Sajid Khan. Even in her recent tweet where she informed about the attack, Swati Maliwal again clearly mentioned that she won't be afraid of continuing her work because of such incidents.
Swati Maliwal has openly criticise the filmmaker and also appealed to the Indian Government to remove Sajid Khan from the reality show Big Boss. Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur expressing concern about Sajid Khan's entry in Big Boss 16 and also requested the Minster to order the removal of the filmmaker from the show.
Swati Maliwal has openly criticise the filmmaker and also appealed to the Indian Government to remove Sajid Khan from the reality show Big Boss. Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur expressing concern about Sajid Khan's entry in Big Boss 16 and also requested the Minster to order the removal of the filmmaker from the show.
Soon after Swati Maliwal called out the reality TV show for including Sajid Khan, several other people also criticised the show and the director and demanded Sajid Khan's exit from the popular reality TV show. Many online petitions that were being circulated demanding the same. After the vocal opposition of Sajid Khan's participation in Big Boss, there are speculations that the filmmaker might be asked to leave the show due to rising controversy.
Soon after Swati Maliwal called out the reality TV show for including Sajid Khan, several other people also criticised the show and the director and demanded Sajid Khan's exit from the popular reality TV show. Many online petitions that were being circulated demanding the same. After the vocal opposition of Sajid Khan's participation in Big Boss, there are speculations that the filmmaker might be asked to leave the show due to rising controversy.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.