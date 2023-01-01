DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over death of two elderly women in fire1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The commission has also demanded the details of the person, responsible for the negligence in the matter.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking action taken report in connection with the death of two women in a fire incident in the Greater Kailash area that occurred on Sunday.