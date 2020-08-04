New Delhi: Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched DD Assam, a repurposed version of DD North East channel that was on air since 1994. The 24-hour channel that was conceived as a composite space for all eight north east states will have six hours of Assamese programming with specific slots for languages such as Bodo.

Content on the channel will include serials, music programmes, travelogues, reality shows and feature films highlighting the folk culture, tribal life, cuisines and textiles of the region.

DD already runs channels for several north eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur, many of which are available on its free-to-air satellite television service provider DD Free Dish.

“I am sure DD Assam will provide a new platform for the emerging talent of the region and bring the rest of India closer to north-east," Amit Khare, secretary of the I&B ministry said. He added that Assam is the gateway to the north east, which in turn, is the gateway to ASEAN countries.

“DD Assam would also be contributing in a major way to the educational development of the state like other regional channels," Khare added.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti said that with the launch of DD Assam, all states in the north east have their own channels and for the first time, the regional diversity of the region has a satellite footprint which can be viewed anywhere in India through the DD Free Dish platform.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via