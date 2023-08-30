DDA amends housing scheme norms to attract home buyers. Details here

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting with the urban body officials in which several amendments to the national capital's housing schemes were announced, according to PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The major decisions approved by the DDA include amendments in regulations to provide a level-playing field to home-buyers and changes in land use for the RML Hospital's expansion and for a plot for building an office of the CPI(M) on DDU Marg.

The officials said amendment in Regulation 7 'Eligibility of Allotment' of DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, has received the nod to "provide an opportunity to all home-buyers to participate in DDA housing schemes".

In addition, the authority has also approved the amendment in housing regulations doing away with the restrictions that a person owning a house or plot in Delhi cannot apply for allotment of DDA flats, as per PTI reports.

The authority said that restrictions imposed by the regulation have affected the sale of DDA flats from the demand side in terms of the inability to sell flats to those who own a flat or plot in Delhi, due to increased family sizes and even though they may be willing and have the purchasing power to buy the flat.

"There is a need to provide a level-playing field for selling all kinds of DDA's built-up inventory of flats which is getting accumulated year after year," DDA said.

"This would lead to the maximum fresh inventory of DDA getting sold in the initial stage itself leading to recovery of capital, avoidance of repair or maintenance expenses, and depreciation of inventory leading to their vintage nature," the urban body added.

The approved proposal will be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification, PTI reported.

During the meeting, LG Saxena also approved the change in the national capital by way of augmenting usable land for the expansion of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, and the change of land use for a plot for building the CPI (M) office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, officials said.

They added that the public notice will now be issued for inviting objections or suggestions from the general public.

(With PTI inputs)