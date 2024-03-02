DDA demolishes ₹400 crore farmhouse of late liquor baron Ponty Chadha | Watch

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished the lavish farmhouse of liquor baron and real-estate developer late Ponty Chadha, worth ₹400 crore. As per the development authority, the farmhouse was spread across 10 acres in the Chhatarpur area of South Delhi. In 2012, Ponty Chadha died in a shootout at this farmhouse with his brother Hardeep Chadha.

“Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of high profile liquor baron, late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, worth about 400 crores, yesterday. Today, the exercise of demolition of the main building over the remaining land of the farmhouse is going on," the Delhi Development Authority said in a statement.

Ponty Chadha and his younger brother Hardeep were killed during a shootout, reportedly involving the estranged siblings and their respective associates, on a South Delhi farmhouse in 2012, stemming from a property dispute.

The DDA statement added that the demolition drive was started on Friday and claimed 5 acres of land on first day.

DDA's anti-encroachment drive

The development came amid an elaborate anti-encroachment drive by DDA during which the civic authority is demolishing unauthorized encroachments encompassing commercial displays such as banquet halls, a hotel, and a storage facility, etc.

During an anti-encroachment drive in the Khajoori Khas area of Delhi, the DDA razed the house of Wakeel Hassan, who led the rescuers to save the lives of 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand last year.

"On February 28, a demolition drive was conducted by the DDA to remove encroachment from its acquired land in village Khajoori Khas. The land was part of planned development land," the DDA said in a statement, in response to a query about the drive.

Wakeel Hassan alleged that his house was demolished without any prior notice and his family was forced to live on the streets. “Despite contributing significantly to the country through my work, this is the treatment I receive. My children are now on the streets, and I don't know where to take them. It's challenging to earn a daily wage, and building another home seems impossible. The only option left seems to be ending our lives. Should we resort to that?" Hassan asked.

