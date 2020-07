NEW DELHI : As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic , the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said.

The decision was taken during the urban body's Authority meeting, which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"To incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects, DDA (Delhi Development Authority) proposes flexibility in use of land with higher FAR. As a relief measure in view of ongoing pandemic, DDA extends time for making payment of Additional FAR charges & use conversion charges on reduced rates up to 31.12.2020," the Lt Governor tweeted.

FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land, upon which it is built.

"Chaired @Official_dda Authority meeting. Sale of 50% of EWS flats of DDA quota in group housing projects simplified to avoid double stamp duty thereby reducing cost & facilitating expeditious allotment," Baijal tweeted.

More details are awaited from the office of the Delhi Development Authority.

Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

