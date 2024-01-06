A total of 274 apartments, comprising seven penthouses and 138 super High-Income Group (HIG) flats, featured in the Delhi Development Authority ( DDA )'s new housing scheme, were successfully booked on Friday through the e-auction mode.

According to a report by PTI, the registration process for these flats commenced on November 30, with the e-auction officially commencing on Friday.

“In today's e-auction, a total 274 flats were booked, including 129 MIG flats, 138 super HIG flats and seven penthouses," a senior official said, PTI reported.

On Friday, officials said that seven out of the 14 penthouses included in the offering have been sold. The highest bid for one of these flats reached ₹5.77 crore, as reported by sources familiar with the matter to Hindustan Times.

There are 14 penthouses in Dwarka's Sector 19B, 170 super HIGs and 946 HIGs, while Sector 14 and Lok Nayak Puram have 316 and 647 MIGs, respectively, the DDA had earlier said.

Notably, the DDA said that the highest bid for a Super High-Income Group (SHIG) flat, initially valued at a base reserve price of ₹2.5 crore, reached ₹4.52 crores.

There was “fierce competition" among the bidders during the entire process, signifying “high demand for DDA (Delhi Development Authority) flats," he said.

In certain instances, the premium received reached as high as 80 per cent, according to a DDA official. The ‘Diwali Special Housing Scheme - 2023’ involves the sale of newly constructed or soon-to-be-completed flats through a comprehensive online system.

(With inputs from PTI)

