DDA flats at 25% discount for serving and ex-govt servants, registration window opens tomorrow — How to apply

The Delhi Development Authority will open registration for new flats in Narela's Pocket 9 on 19 December. Government employees and ex-servicemen are eligible for a 25% discount on 1-BHK, 2-BHK, and 3-BHK apartments. Check the step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Fareha Naaz
Updated18 Dec 2025, 11:43 AM IST
DDA's Karmayogi Awaas Yojana offers ready-to-move-in flats in Narela.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will open the registration window for the newly constructed flats in Narela's Pocket 9 on 19 December. The scheme, titled ‘DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana’, offers ready-to-move-in 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK apartments at a 25% discount exclusively for serving and retired government employees.

Who is eligible?

Employees and pensioners in central and state government departments, public sector undertakings, hospitals, corporations and other allied bodies are eligible under the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana.

DDA flat location

Under the DDA's housing scheme, 1,168 flats are available in Sectors A1 to A4 of Narela's Pocket 9. The site is located near Urban Extension Road-II (UER 2) and GT Karnal Road, with an upcoming metro station in the vicinity. Located close to NH-8, the project also offers parking spaces, a community centre, parks and good road connectivity.

A DDA spokesperson said, “The 3-BHK units have a plinth area ranging from 163.76 to 183.36 square metres, including common areas and balconies. Parking facilities have also been provided, with designated parking space varying by flat category.”

The flats are freehold and have spacious balconies.

DDA in a post on X stated, “DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana offers spacious, ready-to-move-in 1, 2 & 3 BHK flats in Narela, exclusively for serving and retired Government servants. Freehold flats available at a 25% discount. Registration opens on 19.12.2025. Visit- https://eservices.dda.org.in.”

How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website at eservices.dda.org.in

Step 2: Click on DDA Karamyogi Awas Yojna 2025(FCFS)

Step 3: Click on “Apply here” after reading the brochure

Step 4: Provide relevant details, including bank account and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card details.

Step 5: Complete the application process by paying a non-refundable registration fee of 2,500 on DDA’s “Awaas” portal.

For 1-BHK units, the initial booking amount is fixed at 50,000, while for 2-BHK units, it is 4 lakh, and for 3-BHK units, it is 10 lakh. This amount will be adjusted against the final cost of the flat.

As per the DDA brochure, the well-planned developing hub offers a 25% price concession with a price range for 1-BHK flats starting at 34.03 lakh and going to as high as 1.27 crore for 3-BHK units.

With no restrictions regarding ownership of any land or built-up property in Delhi or elsewhere, “The applicant should give particulars of his/her savings account in any Bank in the name of the applicant only in the ‘Application Form’.”

Booking will commence on 14 January 2026, and the scheme will close on 31 March 2026.

The spokesperson added, “The allotment will be done strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Both serving and retired government employees are eligible, and there is no restriction on owning property in Delhi or elsewhere. DDA has also allowed applicants to book more than one flat without any cap,” the spokesperson said.

