DDA flats on sale ahead of Diwali 2023: Know price, location, steps to apply and more
Back Back

DDA flats on sale ahead of Diwali 2023: Know price, location, steps to apply and more

 Livemint , Written By Alka Jain

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to introduce its largest housing scheme for Diwali 2023, offering 32,000 flats in Delhi-NCR on a 'First Come First Serve' basis.

Diwali 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to introduce its largest housing scheme that will allow potential buyers to acquire apartments in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. 

Under this scheme, about 32,000 DDA flats are expected to be offered in the Delhi-NCR region on a ‘First Come First Serve’ basis. 

These flats will be available for different income groups including High-Income Groups (HIG), Super High-Income Groups (SHIG), Middle-Income Groups (MIG), Low-Income Groups (LIG), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). 

Currently, the potential buyers can occupy 24,000 flats, while the construction of the remaining 8,000 will be completed in the next six months under DDA's Diwali Housing Scheme 2023. 

In the planned phase, the apartments are available in Vasant Kunj, Loknayak Puram, Dwarka Sector 19B, and Dwarka Sector 14.

Distribution of DDA flats

Here is the distribution of flats and apartments on the basis of locations and categories, 

1) Loknayak Puram: The EWS category people will get around 900 flats, while MIG can avail 600 apartments. 

2) Narela: Under the Diwali Housing Scheme 2023, the DDA has offered over 5,000 flats to the EWS category, followed by 1,900 and 1,600 to the MIG and HIG categories respectively. 

3) Dwarka Sector 19B: The authority has allotted over 700 flats to the EWS category ahead of Diwali, while 900 to MIG and 170 to the SHIG category in Dwarka Sector 19B. There are a total of 14 Penthouses under this scheme. 

DDA's Diwali Housing Scheme 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA — dda.gov.in

Step 2: Enter PAN and other necessary details to create login credentials. 

Step 3: Log in using the credentials you have created in the previous step. 

Step 4: Now, register yourself on DDA's official website. 

Step 5: Save your application number for future reference. 

Step 6: For more information, potential buyers can contact the DDA call center at 1800-110-332 or its official website given above. 

Diwali 2023: DDA flats price range

According to the DDA's Diwali Housing Scheme 2023, the EWS flats are likely to be available for sale in the price range of 11 lakh to 14 lakh, while the LIG flats are expected to be bought between 14 lakh to 30 lakh. 

The MIG flats are expected to be available at 1 crore, and the HIG flats are likely to be priced at approximately 2.5 crore. The SHIG flats will start from 3 crore under the scheme. 

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:26 AM IST
