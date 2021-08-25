2021 Housing Scheme: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday held a draw for 689 flats, which were surrendered by allottees. However, only 79 waitlisted applicants were allotted units from this lot, PTI reported.

On March 10, the DDA had allotted 1,353 flats to people under the housing scheme through a draw of lots. Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50% of the total inventory under the scheme.

Today, the authority successfully conducted draw of waitlisted applicants for its Housing Scheme 2021. A total of 689 flats were included in the draw of lots and 130 waitlisted applicants, who had submitted the registration money, were considered.

According to the report, seventy-nine of the 130 applicants were allotted flats according to their preference filled in the application form.

People surrender flats due to many reasons like not getting the preferred floor, civic facilities, accessibility from main city, last-mile connectivity and transportation and safety issues. The unused flats now could go into the inventory of the future housing scheme.

The Housing Scheme was launched in January. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones were worth ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category. The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

Out of the 79 flats allotted on Wednesday, the units were largely in the categories of LIG and MIG. Some EWS flats and a HIG flat in Paschim Puri were allotted. Rohini, Dwarka and Vasant Kunj were among other areas where flats were allotted by the DDA.

The draw of lots was based on random number generation system and held in the presence of independent observers comprising a retired judge and a senior officer of the Government of India, the DDA said.

The general public could view the live telecast of the draw online through webex platform, the officials said.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

