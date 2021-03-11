The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday allotted 1,353 flats to people under a housing scheme through an online draw of lots, officials said.

Terming the online processes used in the latest allotment a "template for future schemes", a senior official said the urban body could roll out another scheme towards the end of the year if work on ongoing projects is completed.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

The draw of lots was conducted based on a random number-generation system and in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA at its headquarters, Vikas Sadan.

"A total of 1,353 flats were today allotted through a draw of lots. One flat in Vasant Kunj in self-financing scheme segment remained unallotted due to some legal issues with it," a senior official said.

A total number of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS or Janta flats, the DDA said.

Allotment of flats through the draw was made to 1,353 applicants, based on their preference, choice for localities. A waiting list of 338 applicants have also been drawn up. These waitlisted applicants would be allotted flats in case of cancellation or surrender of flats by the main allottees, the official said.

The 1,353 flats allotted to various categories of applicants -- 17 (ex-servicemen), 930 (general), 225 (SC), 102 (ST), 69 (persons with disabilities) and 10 (war widows).

"Registration money of all unsuccessful applicants, including waitlisted applicants will be refunded within 15 days. The surrendered or cancelled flats will be allotted to the waitlisted applicants through the same draw process, if they give their consent for allotment and deposit registration money again and when demanded by DDA before the draw," the urban body said in a statement.

For the first time, the entire process of the scheme i.e application, payment, issue of demand letters to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money, etc., was made online and applicants have to visit DDA office only once for it, the urban body said.

DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain later said, “Our thrust has been to bring slowly every process online for greater transparency and efficiency and, in future all schemes will be done online as well."

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic sort of “gave us a push to make our processes further online and digitise the system so that people need to visit the DDA offices, the least. We took this challenge and converted it into an opportunity".

“And, it is not just the housing scheme's processes being made more and more online, so that people can access and apply for everything from the comfort of their homes, but the whole DDA system we are trying to turn it into a totally electronic information-based one, which will make the system more transparent and efficient and eventually will also help in reducing any scope of corruption," he said.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

The scheme was completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA, from processing of application to possession of flats.

In HIG, low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/janta categories, the number of flats on offer were 254, 52 and 291, respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme. However, on Wednesday, only 253 flats in HIG category flats were allotted.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

