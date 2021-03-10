NEW DELHI : The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday said it has allotted 1,353 flats to people under Housing Scheme 2021 through an online draw of lots. The urban housing development body also released a quota wise waiting list of 338 applicants.

These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

A senior DDA official said a total of 1,353 flats were today allotted through a draw of lots. The maximum number of flats (757) were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category. One flat in Vasant Kunj in the self-financing scheme segment remained unallotted due to some legal issues with it.

The official said the allotment of flats through the draw was based on the preference and choice for localities made by the applicants.

The official also informed that a waiting list of 338 applicants of various categories was also prepared— 3 (ex-servicemen), 239 (general), 17 (persons with disabilities), 51 (SC), 25 (ST) and 3 (war widows). These waitlisted applicants would be allotted flats in case of cancellation or surrender of flats by the main allottees.

Giving the allotment breakup of 1,353 flats to various categories, the official said 17 flats were allotted to ex-servicemen, 930 to general category, 225 to scheduled caste, 102 to scheduled tribes, 69 to persons with disabilities and 10 to war widows.

A total number of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS or Janta flats, the official said.

The DDA said "The registration money of all unsuccessful applicants, including waitlisted applicants will be refunded within 15 days. The surrendered or cancelled flats will be allotted to the waitlisted applicants through the same draw process, if they give their consent for allotment and deposit registration money again and when demanded by DDA before the draw."

The draw was conducted based on a random number-generation system and in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA at its headquarters Vikas Sadan.

For the first time, the entire process of the scheme i.e application, payment, issue of demand letters to successful applicants, cancellation and refund of money, etc., was made online and applicants have to visit DDA office only once for it, it said.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

In HIG, low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/janta categories, the number of flats on offer were 254, 52 and 291, respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme. However, on Wednesday, only 253 flats in HIG category flats were allotted.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories —488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

