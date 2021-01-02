DDA housing scheme 2021: Flat sale, dates, application money in 10 points

The new housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was launched today with as many as 1,354 flats on offer.

The scheme, virtually launched by DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain, is completely online and done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA from the processing of the application to possession of flats, as per reports.

The costliest flats are priced at ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group category. A maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the MIG category, an official told news agency PTI.

Here's your 10-point update to this big story:

1) Under the new housing scheme, more than 1,350 flats are on offer for various categories at several locations in the national capital, including Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

2) As per the information shared in the brochure of the scheme, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291, respectively in HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories.

3) HIG flats are available in three and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in two BHK categories. In three BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of ₹1.97 crore to 2.14 crore, the brochure stated. In the same category, around 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of ₹1.43 crore to ₹1.72 crore, it added.

4) MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri.

5) The highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal approved the scheme during an online meeting of the authority.

6) The applications under the scheme can be sent till 16 February, the DDA informed.

7) The DDA has said that all eligible allottees can avail benefits of ₹2.67 lakh under the credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)- Housing for All (Urban).

8) The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of the execution deed.

9) As a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the eligible allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, the circular read.

10) The last DDA Housing Scheme, offering around 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), was launched earlier in March 2019.

