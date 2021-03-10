The draw of lots for allotment of flats on offer under the online DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be held today from 11 am. For the first time ever, the entire process starting from the stage of filing of application forms, payments, documentation to the issue of letters to the successful applicants, would be done online.

The flats are on offer at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

"The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," it said in a statement, news agency PTI reports.

The general public can view the live telecast of the draw online through live streaming. The link for the draw is https://dda.webcast.ml/

DDA online housing scheme 2021: All you need to know

1) Over 33,000 applications were submitted till the last date for the scheme on 16 February.

2) DDA housing scheme 2021 was launched on 2 January with 1,354 flats on offer.

3) It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants, officials had earlier said.

4) Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

5) A maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

6) The scheme is completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA from processing of application to possession of flats.

7) In HIG, low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/janta categories, the number of flats on offer are - 254; 52 and 291, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

8) HIG flats are available in three bedrooms, hall and kitchen (BHK) and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

9) The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

Documents required for the successful applicants after the draw

Once the draw is complete, the successful applicants will have to deposit the cost of the unit within 90 days from the date of the issue of demand-cum-allotment letter.

A digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the successful applicant will have to upload self-attested copies of the required documents.

What are the documents required?

A self-attested copy of the PAN card

Proof of residence (self-attested copy of passport, driving license, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, bank passbook, Aadhaar card, government ID, house tax receipt)

Self-attested copy of your bank’s passbook as mentioned in the application form or a copy of I-T returns filed

