DDA housing scheme 2024: Over 1,200 flats sold out on second day of booking; check details

In an overwhelming response, more than 1,200 flats were sold out on the second day of booking under DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes, an official statement said on Wednesday.

“So far, more than 1,050 flats under Sasta Ghar and around 250 flats under Madhyam Vargiya housing scheme sold out by the evening of the second day,” said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“As part of DDA's commitment to issue demand letters within 24 hours of booking of flats, so far more than 1,170 demand letters have been issued online,” it added.

The DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes were launched on Tuesday, September 10.

On the first day of the housing schemes, more than 1,100 flats were sold within four hours.

According to the DDA, the response has been overwhelming across all categories offered through these housing schemes at various locations. In Rohini, over 450 flats were sold, 100 in Ramgarh Colony and all 41 flats offered in Jasola were sold out.

Over 350 flats were sold in Narela, which is encouraging, as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has given significant impetus to civic infrastructure, with many projects in the pipeline.

The upcoming education hub with all university campuses, proposed international sports complex, institutions, court complex, policing, and enhanced connectivity has played a catalytic role in making Narela a preferred choice of the buyers, it stated.

The DDA also said that single-window enquiries on the website, seamless information for home buyers, and handing over all property-related and ownership documents to the buyers helped generate customer confidence and trust in it.

The development authority has put in efforts to cater to all sections of society, especially the affordable segments, through the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme.