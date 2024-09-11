DDA housing scheme 2024: Over 1,200 flats sold out on second day of booking; check details

  • On the first day of the DDA housing schemes, more than 1,100 flats were sold within four hours.

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 11:01 PM IST
The DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes were launched on Tuesday, September 10. File photo HT
The DDA’s Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes were launched on Tuesday, September 10. File photo HT

In an overwhelming response, more than 1,200 flats were sold out on the second day of booking under DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes, an official statement said on Wednesday.

“So far, more than 1,050 flats under Sasta Ghar and around 250 flats under Madhyam Vargiya housing scheme sold out by the evening of the second day,” said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Also Read | K’taka homebuyers can now register properties at any sub-registrar office

“As part of DDA's commitment to issue demand letters within 24 hours of booking of flats, so far more than 1,170 demand letters have been issued online,” it added.

The DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes were launched on Tuesday, September 10.

On the first day of the housing schemes, more than 1,100 flats were sold within four hours.

According to the DDA, the response has been overwhelming across all categories offered through these housing schemes at various locations. In Rohini, over 450 flats were sold, 100 in Ramgarh Colony and all 41 flats offered in Jasola were sold out.

Also Read | MHADA lottery 2024: High-end apartments costing ₹7.58 cr up for sale in Mumbai

Over 350 flats were sold in Narela, which is encouraging, as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has given significant impetus to civic infrastructure, with many projects in the pipeline.

The upcoming education hub with all university campuses, proposed international sports complex, institutions, court complex, policing, and enhanced connectivity has played a catalytic role in making Narela a preferred choice of the buyers, it stated.

The DDA also said that single-window enquiries on the website, seamless information for home buyers, and handing over all property-related and ownership documents to the buyers helped generate customer confidence and trust in it.

Also Read | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What MPC policy means for home buyers

The development authority has put in efforts to cater to all sections of society, especially the affordable segments, through the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme.

Further, the DDA said that it is committed to providing housing for all by making it affordable with all necessary physical and social infrastructure, and the housing schemes of 2024 are a step in this direction.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDDA housing scheme 2024: Over 1,200 flats sold out on second day of booking; check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue