"The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11.00 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," it said in a statement.
As the scheme is online, the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming, it said.
Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme that was launched on January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer.
It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants, officials had earlier said.
Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth ₹2.14 cr in the high-income group category.
Maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the MIG category.