Home >News >India >DDA Housing Scheme: Draw of lots for allotment of flats on 10 March

DDA Housing Scheme: Draw of lots for allotment of flats on 10 March

In the last housing scheme of the DDA, the urban authority had drawn flak over its one-bedroom flats and a large number of such flats were returned by the allottees. Photo: Mint
2 min read . 11:15 AM IST Staff Writer

Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme that was launched on January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer.

The draw of lots for allotment of flats on offer under the online DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be held on March 10, the urban body said on Friday.

These flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

"The Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, from 11.00 am onwards. The draw will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA," it said in a statement.

As the scheme is online, the general public can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming, it said.

It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants, officials had earlier said.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth 2.14 cr in the high-income group category.

Maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the MIG category.

The scheme is completely online, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats.

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are - 254; 52 and 291, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in three BHK and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK category.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

